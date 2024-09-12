Student suspected of brining gun and drugs to school

Steven Arney

By April Hill

Okay, Okla. — School leaders in Okay released a statement after a student was arrested Thursday.

“Today we had a student come to school with an unloaded pistol. It came to administrators’ attention and we acted precisely and promptly to deal with this issue.”

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Arney of Muskogee.

Deputies say Arney also had drugs on him.

He was arrested for with Possession of a Weapon on School Property, Possession of CDS on School Property, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Person under 21 in Possession of Handgun.

He is being held without bond.

