Suspect arrested after midtown standoff

Matthew Moreland

By April Hill

TULSA — Tulsa police made an arrest after a short standoff in midtown Wednesday.

Police were called to a home near 31st and Utica around 4:30 in the morning.

Police believe Matthew Moreland had strangled and physically assaulted a woman inside and outside of the house before they pulled up.

Police also learned that Moreland had a felony warrant out of Arkansas.

After a short standoff, officers say the suspect popped out of the back door and officers were ready with an arrest team to get him in custody.

Moreland was booked for Domestic Strangulation and Possession of a Firearm.

Moreland was also wanted for a Tulsa arson.

