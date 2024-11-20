Suspect steals Tulsa Police Department SUV

Fatal stabbing: The Tulsa Police Department said a 12-year-old girl fatally stabbed her 9-year-old brother on Thursday. (Tulsa Police Department )

TULSA — A suspect took a Tulsa Police Department’s SUV for a wild ride around noon Wednesday.

Tulsa police were at a domestic violence call when the suspect took off in an officer’s SUV.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined the pursuit on the Broken Arrow Expressway and were able to maneuver their vehicles to get the SUV to stop on the Muskogee Turnpike.

Lieutenant Mark Southall says now the suspect faces charges in two counties.

“So, we’ll submit a case up to the D.A.,” said Lt. Southall. “He’ll face the charges and we’ll make sure that we put together the best possible case. He’ll also face the charges that he was looking at with the Tulsa police Department.”

The man’s name hasn’t been released. We do know that he is 21-years-old and he was taken to the Wagoner County jail.