Tulsa chosen to host NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament games

BOK Center BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Skyler Cooper)

By Skyler Cooper

Good news for basketball fans, Tulsa has been selected to host some NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament games in 2027 and 2028.

The Tulsa Sports Commission and Oklahoma State University will host first and second-round games of the 2028 Division I Men’s Basketball tournament at the BOK Center.

“Tulsa is a sports town with a rich history of premier athletics stretching back decades.” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “It’s an incredible thrill to once again host first and second-round games of the NCAA men’s basketball championship at the BOK Center in 2028. Thanks to everyone involved in the bid process for their hard work and valuable partnership to make his happen, and we can’t wait to welcome teams and fans to our thriving city.”

Tulsa is one of 25 cities chosen to host games in the tournament.

Tulsa last hosted NCAA tournament games in 2019.

