Tulsa surpasses November rainfall record in 8 days

By Skyler Cooper

The rainy stretch Tulsa has seen so far this month has set a new record.

According to the National Weather Service, the previous rainfall record for the month of November was 8.29 inches set in 1931.

Tulsa has surpassed that record in the first eight days of the month. By Friday afternoon, the total rainfall amount for the month had hit 8.87 inches.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for much of the region.

On the positive side, all this rain has helped improve Oklahoma’s drought conditions and led to several counties ending their burn bans.

