Tulsa teen hospitalized in midnight wreck

A two-vehicle accident sends a Tulsa teen to the hospital.

It happened shortly after midnight near I-244 and Highway 169.

OHP reports Cristopher Barillas, 19, was behind the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe that crashed into a Mini Cooper.

OHP says Barillas was driving too fast for road conditions. And police say he smelled of alcohol.

Barillas was transported to Ascension St John Medical Center in poor condition.

Two passengers in his Tahoe and the driver and passenger in the Mini Cooper were not injured.



