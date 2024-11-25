Woman found dead in West Tulsa home, police searching for shooter

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was shot and killed in her West Tulsa home over the weekend.

Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting call and found a woman dead inside a home near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue.

Police were told the victim’s mother returned home from work to find her daughter, 24-year-old Arianna Doyle, dead in her bedroom.

Police say they are actively searching for a suspect, if you have any information you’re asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.







