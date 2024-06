A Sunday afternoon crash south of Mannford in Creek County results in the death of a 37-year-old woman.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the accident happened near State Highway 33, and 401st West Avenue.

OHP says the driver of the vehicle, Clayton Sanders of Drumright, was not hurt.

The passenger in his vehicle was rushed to St Francis Hospital when she later succumbed to her injuries.

Her name wasn’t immediately released.

Police indicate the driver, Mr Sanders, was driving under the influence.