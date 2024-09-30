Luke Bryan takes his "Love" to ABC's 'Good Morning America'

Luke Bryan brought his sentimental "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" to ABC's Good Morning America on Monday.



Hot off announcing his return to host the CMA Awards, Luke took the GMA stage to perform his hit single and chat about its charting success.



When GMA anchor Lara Spencer asked why "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" is "catching on, like, fire," Luke shared, "I think we've all said that in passing, 'Love you, miss you, mean it,' and the song just talks about dating, young love and kind of getting away and sowing your wild oats a little bit, and then circling back and realizing, 'You know, that may have been the love of my life.'"



"I think so many people out there probably had that scenario in their personal relationship," he said.



"Love You, Miss You, Mean It" is now in the top three and ascending the country charts.



In case you missed Luke's performance, you can watch it now on GMA's website.

The 58th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

