Luke Combs talks 'Fathers & Sons' + prioritizing Tex and Beau's happiness

Luke Combs joined CBS Sunday Morning to chat about his chart-topping career and new album, Fathers & Sons.



"Every song has something to do with fatherhood, or being a son or being a dad. In some ways, it's a way less smart concept album, you know?" Luke says. "My dad was essentially a maintenance man. He was a very creative guy that was trapped in the blue-collar world."



"He was excited about me pursuing something in the creative field, but he was also pretty realistic about how difficult it would be to achieve that," the "Plant a Seed" singer adds.



On his sons Tex and Beau's future pursuits, Luke says he's open-minded and prioritizes their happiness.



"Whatever they decide to pursue or whoever they decide to love, it doesn't matter to me. Like as long as they're happy and they're fulfilled in their life, that's what I care about," he shares.



Luke also discussed his rise to country stardom and the full-circle moment of performing "Fast Car" with Tracy Chapman at the 2024 Grammy Awards.



You can watch the full interview on YouTube.



Fathers & Sons is available now wherever you listen to music.

For tickets to an upcoming Luke show, head to lukecombs.com.

