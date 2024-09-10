Megan Moroney plots Am I Okay? Tour for 2025

Megan Moroney will hit the road in 2025 for her Am I Okay? Tour.



The headlining trek kicks off March 20 in Montreal, Quebec, with stops in Toronto, New York, Nashville, St. Louis, Houston, Buffalo and more, before wrapping Aug. 2 in Boston, Massachusetts.



"[I] get to play some of my bucket list venues & it's going to be a very blue very magical year on the road," Megan shares with fans on Instagram. "[I]'m already counting down the days until i get to see your faces & all of your 'homemade tshirts & homemade signs.'"



"[I] know i've said it a lot but thank you for making all of my dreams come true - just over the mooooooon that i get to do this," she adds.



Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time after the fan club presale on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.



You can find a full list of dates now on Megan's website.



Megan's tour is named after her latest album, Am I Okay?

