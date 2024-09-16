Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll and more join Brooks & Dunn for another 'REBOOT'

Brooks & Dunn is cueing up another REBOOT.

The 18-track sequel to their 2019 album once again finds the duo teaming up with some of today's biggest stars to create new versions of their classic hits. This time, Lainey Wilson tackles "Play Something Country," Morgan Wallen does "Neon Moon" and Jelly Roll reimagines "Believe." Megan Moroney, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and HARDY contribute tracks, as well.

"The premise of the project was 'No rules,'" Ronnie Dunn explains. "For this one, we purposely loosened the screws and turned 'em loose to do whatever they wanted. We actually went way off the rails, in a good way."

"This project is a lot more out of bounds," Kix Brooks agrees. "Artists were going, 'Would it be okay if we did this?' It was like 'Yeah! Let's do it.' We dealt with rock bands and blues bands and all kinds of genres, all over the place."

Here's the complete track list for REBOOT 2, which arrives Nov. 15:



"Play Something Country" with Lainey Wilson

"Neon Moon" with Morgan Wallen

"Rock My World (Little Country Girl)" with Marcus King Band

"Ain't Nothing 'Bout You" with Megan Moroney

"Brand New Man" with Warren Zeiders

"Believe" with Jelly Roll

"She Used to Be Mine" with Riley Green

"She Likes to Get Out of Town" with The Cadillac Three

"Boot Scootin' Boogie" with Halestorm

"Ain't No Way To Go" with Mitchell Tenpenny

"How Long Gone" with The Earls of Leicester

"I'll Never Forgive My Heart" with Jake Worthington

"She's Not the Cheatin' Kind" with Hailey Whitters

"Hard Workin' Man" with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

"Hillbilly Deluxe" with HARDY

"Indian Summer" with ERNEST

"Drop in the Bucket" with Thousand Horses

"Only In America" with Corey Kent

