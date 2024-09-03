Nashville notes: Shania's new Vegas residency dates + Miranda heads to TalkShopLive

By Jeremy Chua

"Country Can" singer Hannah Ellis has shared that the music video for her song "Once" will drop on Friday. You can set a reminder on YouTube now to tune in when it's released. 

Shania Twain has added nine final shows to her Shania Twain: COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! run. They're slated for January and February 2025, and tickets can be purchased beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas.

Miranda Lambert will be on TalkShopLive on Wednesday to discuss her forthcoming new album, Postcards From Texas, arriving Sept. 13. You can watch it at 6 p.m. ET and preorder a signed CD or LP now at talkshop.live.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!