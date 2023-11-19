Jared Goff, Lions spark wild late comeback to sneak past Bears

Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 19: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball during the second quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Despite what was an awful start to the day, Jared Goff completely saved the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Goff, who threw three interceptions at Ford Field, led the Lions out of a 12-point hole in the fourth quarter to grab a 31-26 win over the Chicago Bears. The win was the Lions’ third straight, and pushed them to 8-2 on the season — which is one of the best records in the NFC. This marks the first time the Lions have been 8-2 to start a season since 1962.

The Bears, who intercepted Goff twice on his first two drives of the day, jumped up 26-14 late in the fourth quarter after opening the second half with a 39-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Moore and three field goals. It wasn’t until there was less than four minutes left on the clock that Goff finally started his comeback run.

Goff hit Jameson Williams for a 32-yard touchdown to end what was just a 76 second drive to cut the game back to just a single possession.

The Lions then shut down the Bears and Justin Fields — who was playing in his first game back after missing four straight with a hand injury — on their next drive. They forced a three-and-out, and got the ball back less than 30 seconds later.

So Goff went to work again, and led an 11-play drive that David Montgomery ended with a 1-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion then gave the Lions a three-point lead.

Then for good measure, the Lions completed the safety to end the Bears' final drive to grab the five-point win.

Goff finished the day throwing 23-of-35 for 236 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the win. Montgomery had 76 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, and St. Brown had 77 yards on eight catches.

Fields went 16-of-23 for 169 yards with a touchdown in his return for the Bears. He was also their leading rusher with 104 yards on the ground on 18 carries. Moore had 96 receiving yards on seven catches.

