Victor Wembanyama to play for France at 2024 Olympics after missing 'disappointing' FIBA World Cup

2023 NBA Summer League - San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 09: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots a free throw against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half of a 2023 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama intends to play for France's national team at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Based on the team's performance at last month's FIBA World Cup, his addition will be significant.

He grew up in Le Chesnay, France, a suburb 15 miles outside of Paris. Since being selected with the San Antonio Spurs' No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the 19-year-old has been a long way from home.

"Performing well at the Olympics would be a great story," Wembanyama told French outlet L'equipe Monday. "I'll be present at the Olympics, and there's no other goal than gold."

He missed the World Cup to prepare for his first NBA season. Entering the World Cup as the reigning Olympic silver medalist, France was knocked out before the second round. Los Angeles Clippers forward and French national team veteran Nicolas Batum said the showing was such a letdown that he was "ashamed" and "scared to go home."

Wembanyama was similarly candid about the performance:

"The World Cup was very disappointing," he told L'equipe. "But I have no judgment to make as I wasn't there."

Fresh off a long LNBA Pro A season in June, Wembanyama was adamant that he was "not too tired" to make his NBA Summer League debut and play in the World Cup.

He made the decision to focus on his new team and Summer league later that month. After struggling in his first game, Wembanyama took over in his second showing with 27 points and had 12 rebounds and three blocks. He shot 9-of-14 from the field, and 2-of-4 from 3.

France will look forward to that kind of production from the 7-foot-4 19-year-old. While they look to the young star at the Olympics, Team USA could be led by one of the NBA's most veteran players.

38-year-old Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly has a "strong" interest in playing for Team USA in Paris, and he's already recruiting. Fellow NBA stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Jayson Tatum, are part of a group of players reportedly interested in joining James.

All of them will be back in action soon, with James, Durant and Curry featured in opening night's doubleheader on Oct. 24.

Wembanyama will make his debut with the Spurs one day later, against the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić of Slovenia on ESPN at 9:30 p.m. ET.