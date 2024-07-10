Russell Dickerson brings uplifting "Good Day to Have a Great Day" to GMA

Need a pick-me-up? Russell Dickerson's got you covered with his performance on Good Morning America.



The country hitmaker took the GMA stage Wednesday to perform his uplifting song, "Good Day to Have a Great Day," which he says was personally inspired by his outlook on life.



"It's just my little life motto. You wake up in the morning and either it's a good day or it's a bad day, and I want as many good days as possible. So, that's where this song came from. It's a good day to have a great day," Russell explained to GMA anchor Lara Spencer.



When asked about his "secret to a hit song," Russell said in jest, "Well, rule number one: don't let them hear the bad ones. There's plenty of those."



"I've just learned authenticity. Tell my story, I'm the only one who can tell it. Don't try to be this, don't try to be that. Just tell my story," he shared.



Russell and his band then kicked off the performance of the feel-good "Good Day to Have a Great Day."



You can watch Russell's full performance now on GMA's website.

The "Yours" singer is gearing up to release his new single, "Bones," on Friday. You can presave it now to hear it as soon as it drops.



Russell is currently on the road opening for Sam Hunt's on his ongoing Locked Up Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to russelldickerson.com.

