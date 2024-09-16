Saddle up for Cody Johnson's deluxe 'Leather'

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

Saddle up, Cody Johnson fans. Cody's about to deliver an expanded version of his latest album, Leather.

"The deluxe edition of Leather is coming out this fall," Cody tells ABC Audio. "There's 13 more tracks, and I personally think that the second half of this album has more potential #1 hits, and it has more sing-along songs and it's better songs."

"I mean, that's saying a lot," he notes. "That's a big statement. It's a bold statement." 

Leather is nominated for Album of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards. Cody also received nods for Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year for "Dirt Cheap," and Music Video of the Year for "The Painter" and "Dirt Cheap," both of which are Cody's recent #1 hits.

To catch Cody at an upcoming Leather Tour date, visit codyjohnsonmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!