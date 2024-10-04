'Tis the season for Little Big Town's 'The Christmas Record'

By Jeremy Chua

It's finally here: Little Big Town's long-awaited holiday album, The Christmas Record, has arrived.

The 11-track record features new originals and covers of your favorite yuletide classics, including Elvis Presley's "Santa Claus Is Back In Town," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December."

"We're so happy to finally share our first-ever Christmas record with the world. We hope this soundtrack will create some new traditions for you this holiday season," Little Big Town shares.

A magical, wintery music video for their song "Glow" is also out now.

Little Big Town will continue to spread festive cheer with their two-hour holiday special, Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry, airing this holiday season on NBC.

But before that, you can catch the group on their Take Me Home Tour, which kicks off Oct. 24. Tickets are available now at littlebigtown.com.

Here's the full track list for The Christmas Record:
"Glow"
"Santa Claus Is Back In Town"
"If We Make It Through December"
"Someday at Christmas"
"Christmas Night With You"
"Believe In Christmas"
"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"
"Tennessee Christmas"
"Christmas Time Is Here"
"Evergreen"
"Holiday"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!