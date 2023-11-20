Comedian Wayne Brady involved in car crash, alleged altercation

Wayne Brady: The comedian was involved in a two-crash on the Pacific Coast Highway on Sunday. (Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images)

Comedian and television host Wayne Brady was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night and allegedly involved in an altercation after the wreck, several media outlets reported.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Brady, 51, was one of two parties involved in the collision on the Pacific Coast Highway near Las Flores Canyon Road, KTLA-TV reported.

“(Brady) was in the vehicle that was hit by another driver,” the sheriff’s department confirmed to the television station.

According to People, the “Let’s Make a Deal” host and the other driver allegedly had a physical confrontation after they argued. The incident allegedly occurred after the two drivers pulled over to exchange information, the magazine reported.

Authorities were unable to confirm whether a fight occurred, but said the person who collided with Brady fled the scene on foot before being apprehended, KTLA reported.

According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect was arrested on misdemeanor hit-and-run, battery and DUI charges, the television station reported.

TMZ also reported the alleged confrontation.

No injuries were reported, according to KTLA.

Brady is a three-time Emmy Award nominee who won an Emmy for outstanding individual performance in a variety or music program in 2003 for the improvisational comedy show, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

He was an Emmy nominee in the same category in 2001 and 2002.

He has been the host of “Let’s Make a Deal” since the show was revived in 2009.

Brady was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2009 for Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance, for his cover of the Sam Cooke song “A Change Is Gonna Come.”





