‘Dallas’ actress Pat Colbert dies

She was 77 years old.

Colbert died on June 23 at her home in Compton, California, her sister told The Hollywood Reporter.

She had had several strokes over the past decade, according to Deadline.

In addition to “Dallas” where she played Dora Mae, the manager of the Oil Baron’s Club from 1983 to 1991, she also appeared in “Flamingo Road,” “Sisters,” “True Colors,” “Benson,” “The Fall Guy” and “Knots Landing.”

Colbert also had a handful of roles on the big screen including “Leonard Part 6.”

Her last role was in “If Not for His Grace” in 2015, according to her IMDB biography.

Colbert was born in Los Angeles in 1947 to a construction worker father and homemaker mother. She attended Centennial High School in Compton. She got her start as a model for department stores and as a fashion consultant.

She leaves behind two sisters, a brother and a son, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

