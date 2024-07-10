Ellen DeGeneres says ‘this is the last time you’re going to see me’ after Netflix special

Ellen DeGeneres WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: Ellen DeGeneres speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at Warner Theatre on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation) (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Ellen DeGeneres is apparently going to call it quits after the end of her tour.

The comedian is performing in “Ellen’s Last Stand...Up” tour with the final shows being filmed for an upcoming Netflix special, People magazine reported.

During a question and answer portion at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California, a fan asked if she plans to return to acting or appear on Broadway.

She said, “Um, no. This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done,” SF Gate reported. Another fan asked if she would voice Dory from “Finding Nemo” again and she reiterated that she’s stepping back.

DeGeneres also addressed why her long-running talk show came to an end after 19 years.

“Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean,” referring to allegations published on Buzzfeed in 2020 that she made racial comments, played favorites and fired staffers for taking bereavement or medical leave. Buzzfeed said called the show a “toxic work culture” at the time.

“I can be demanding and impatient and tough,” she said on stage last week, according to SF Gate . “I am a strong woman. I am many things, but I am not mean.”

DeGeneres has been under the radar since the end of her show, E! News reported.

The tour started in June but she quickly canceled several shows in Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle and Chicago which were scheduled for July and August.

Ticketmaster sent an email to ticketholders, writing, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. You don’t need to do a thing. We’ll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days,” People magazine reported.

DeGeneres had called the tour her “last” and “final curtain call” when it was announced in May.

The Netflix special is expected to air later this year.

