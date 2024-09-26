NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ indictment unsealed

Residence searched FILE PHOTO: Mayor Eric Adams holds an in-person media availability along with members of his staff at City Hall on July 30, 2024 in New York City. The New York Times reported that Adams has been indicted by a grand jury. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Federal agents have searched Gracie Mansion, the home of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, hours after news that Adams was indicted by a grand jury.

Prosecutor announces charges

Update 11:38 a.m. ET Sept 26: The U.S. attorney Damian Williams announced the charges against Adams during a news conference Thursday, saying that “Year after year after year, he kept the public in the dark” referring to what Adams received through allegedly illegal means, The New York Times reported.

Williams said the gifts were more than $100,000 in luxury travel. He said allegedly illegal campaign donations started in at least 2016 through 2021.

“Federal law clearly prohibits foreign donations,” Williams said in the news conference, according to the Times. “That is how we protect our elections from foreign influence.”

Williams said that the investigation was not finished and that others may be held accountable.

Read the indictment

Update 11:19 a.m. ET Sept. 26:

Adams speaks

Update 11:09 a.m. ET Sept. 26: Adams spoke Thursday morning shortly after the indictment against him was unsealed.

He said he was not surprised at the charges and that it came at the end of a 10-month investigation.

Adams said he would continue to serve as mayor, the job he “was elected to do.”

He called it an “unfortunate day” and a “painful day” but that it was also the day that they would “unveil” what he had gone through during the 10-month investigation.

Indictment unsealed

Update 10:45 a.m. ET Sept. 26: The 57-page indictment against Adams was unsealed Thursday morning. Adams is accused of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources, The Associated Press reported.

The charges come from a nearly three-year investigation, The New York Times reported. It examined whether he conspired with the Turkish government to take illegal campaign contributions and took official actions on the Turkish government’s behalf.

He is accused of asking for “illegal campaign contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign, as well as other things of value, from foreign nationals,” with prosecutors saying that it continued after Adams was in office and he “soon began preparing for his next election, including by planning to solicit more illegal contributions and granting requests from those who supported his 2021 mayoral campaign,” the Times reported.

The money was given to his campaign through straw donors. Adams was also accused of receiving free or discounted flights on Turkish Airlines to France, Turkey, China, India and Hungary, the Times reported. he stayed in “free rooms at opulent hotels” the indictment said, along with having free meals and free entertainment while in Turkey.

The indictment said that Adams would pay “a nominal fee to create the appearance of having paid for travel that was in fact heavily discounted,” the Times reported. In one specific event, Adams was accused of staying at the Bentley Suite at the St. Regis Istanbul which costs about $7,000 for the two nights he was there. The indictment said he paid less than $600, the Times reported.

Original story: Agents seized Adams’ phone in the predawn raid, The New York Times reported.

The raid was part of the investigation into corruption allegations where Adams was said to have conspired with the Turkish government to bring illegal foreign money into his campaign, the newspaper reported.

His electronics had been seized almost a year ago as part of the investigation, The Associated Press reported

The federal charges Adams is said to be facing are expected to be announced Thursday. The indictment which was issued by a grand jury, was under seal, Reuters reported.

Adams calls any charges filed against him “entirely false, based on lies,” according to Reuters.

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target — and a target I became,” Adams said, according to the AP. “I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit.”

Adams said he would remain as mayor of the country’s largest city government despite calls from key Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City.



The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration.



For the good of the city, he should resign.… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 25, 2024

Some people are supporting Adams, saying that he should have due process. Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, chair of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, said Adams dedicated his life to the city and should have a “presumption of innocence,” the Times reported.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s press secretary said the governor “is aware of these concerning news reports and is monitoring the situation. It would be premature to comment further until the matter is confirmed by law enforcement,” WNBC reported.

Adams, a former police captain, is up for re-election next year. He has several challengers running against him in the Democratic primary, the Times reported.





