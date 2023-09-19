Powerball: Jackpot rises to $672 million

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Powerball jackpot remained unclaimed Monday night as no one matched all six numbers. The 10th-largest jackpot in Powerball history now stands at $672 million after no winner was drawn for the 26th consecutive drawing, lottery officials said.

The numbers drawn Monday were 2-21-26-40-42 and the Powerball was 9. The multiplier was 3X.

Update 11:54 p.m. EDT Sept. 18: There was no grand prize winner in Monday’s drawing, kicking the 10th-largest jackpot in Powerball history to $672 million, according to the Powerball website.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday night. If someone wins the grand prize that night, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year; or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $320.5 million before taxes.

Original report: The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on July 19, when a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California. That was the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the promotion’s history, lottery officials said.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com:

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California)
  • $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee)
  • $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California)
  • $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin)
  • $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts)
  • $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington
  • $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland)
  • $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California)
  • $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York)
  • $672 million (estimated) – Sept. 20, 2023

2023 Powerball jackpots won

  • Feb. 6 — $754.6 million — Washington
  • March 4 — $162.6 million — Virginia
  • April 19 — $252.6 million — Ohio
  • July 19 — $1.08 billion — California
