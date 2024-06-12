Recall alert: Classic Delight individually wrapped sandwiches recalled due to listeria concerns

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of individually wrapped sandwiches distributed to several states.

The FDA said the sandwiches made by Classic Delight based out of Ohio could be contaminated with listeria.

The sandwiches were shipped to distributors in Arkansas, California, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas and then possibly sent on to food service companies, convenience stores and vending companies.

They were made between May 11, 2023, and June 6, 2024, under the brands Classic Delight, Nutrisystem or Wakefield.

The following sandwiches are part of the recall:

7060 Classic Delight Twin Chili Cheese Dog

311 Classic Delight Turkey Ham and Cheese Sub

314 Classic Delight Turkey Cheese Sub

6731 Classic Delight Turkey Cheese Round

6757 Classic Delight Twin Breaded Chicken Sliders

7626 Classic Delight Breaded Chicken Waffle

73131 Nutrisystem Turkey Sausage and Egg Muffin

176586 Wakefield Pretzel Bacon Angus Cheeseburger

176594 Wakefield Southern Chicken Biscuit

195263 Wakefield Spicy Hawaiian Sliders

514711 Wakefield Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel

514712 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit

942821 Wakefield Sausage Egg Pancake

514713 Wakefield Charbroiled Cheeseburger

551697 Wakefield Ham Cheddar Pretzel Croissant

648899 Wakefield Chorizo Egg Ciabatta

806604 Wakefield Ham Egg Cheese Muffin

806612 Wakefield Ham Egg Cheese Croissant

806620 Wakefield Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel

806638 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit

806646 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Muffin

806653 Wakefield Bacon Cheeseburger

806661 Wakefield Blazin Chicken

806679 Wakefield Charbroiled Cheeseburger

806687 Wakefield Chicken and Cheese

Listeria can cause a serious infection in young children, people with weakened immune systems or the elderly. Symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth caused by listeria, according to the FDA.

If you have the recalled sandwiches you’re being told to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Call the Classic Delight Consumer Hotline at 419-300-3202 from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT or email the company with any questions.

