Verizon outage FILE PHOTO: Users across the country are reporting issues with cellphones on the Verizon network. (COSMIN SAVA/savcoco - stock.adobe.com)

Verizon users in several areas are reporting outages.

According to Downdetector.com there are outages being reported in New York, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania and other areas.

Some of those reporting issues said that their phones were working in SOS mode only.

Verizon has yet to confirm an issue.

Check back for more on this developing story.





