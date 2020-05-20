Jenny Law

Stuff about me: I am from Houston. I once sold everything I owned and moved to Los Angeles for the heck of it. I am happy to be in Tulsa! I'm Addicted To Sour Candy But Not The Gummy Kind, I Use Chap stick A Lot, I love Baseball , I am a HUGE Dodgers Fan! I collect cool Sneakers, I Have A Strange Attraction To Pin Striped Suits And The Scent Of Play-Do, Music Is My Pulse. I like graffiti, drawing on everything I can use as canvas, When I am not working you can find me at the dog park with my dogs Bailey and Zoey. I love to ride my skateboard and longboard too! That’s me in a nutshell !