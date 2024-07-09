2 Pops Catering for You!

We’re saying congratulations to Cheryl Barber from Commercial Overhead Door for winning our 2 Pops Catering delivery this week! FREE barbeque always helps to get the work week started and that’s exactly what you can have coming to you!

Work inside an office? Out in the shop or warehouse? Battling this Oklahoma heat? We’d love to come reward you!

We announce winners on air every Friday at Noon, then deliver 2 Pops (for 10 people) on the following Monday! 😋

Click HERE to get your business signed up!







