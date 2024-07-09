2 Pops Catering for You!

2 Pops Brisket

By Chase Thompson

We’re saying congratulations to Cheryl Barber from Commercial Overhead Door for winning our 2 Pops Catering delivery this week! FREE barbeque always helps to get the work week started and that’s exactly what you can have coming to you!

Work inside an office? Out in the shop or warehouse? Battling this Oklahoma heat? We’d love to come reward you!

We announce winners on air every Friday at Noon, then deliver 2 Pops (for 10 people) on the following Monday! 😋

Click HERE to get your business signed up!



0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!