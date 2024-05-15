In Brief: 'Only Murders' drops fourth season trailer, and more

Hulu has dropped the first trailer for Only Murders in the Building's fourth season. The upcoming season finds Charles, Oliver and Mabel — played respectively by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez — in Los Angeles after learning that a Hollywood studio wants to make a movie based on their podcast, while trying to solve the murder of Charles' stunt double Sazz Pataki, portrayed by Jane Lynch. Melissa McCarthy, Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Molly Shannon guest star, along with returning co-star Meryl Streep. Only Murders in the Building season 4 premieres August 27 ...

There's good and bad news for fans of Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty. Entertainment Weekly reports the teen series will return with an 11-episode third season, but not until 2025. The show follows Lola Tung's Belly, who finds herself in a love triangle with two brothers, portrayed by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno. Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer round out the season 3 cast ...

Prime Video has revealed the trailer for You're Cordially Invited, an upcoming film starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. According to the streaming service, "A woman (Witherspoon) planning her sister's perfect wedding and the father of a young bride-to-be (Ferrell) find out that they are double booked for their destination wedding at a remote resort on an island off the Carolina coast. When both parties decide to share the small venue, chaos ensues, and our cast of characters begin to face their own insecurities learning more about themselves." You're Cordially Invited premieres January 30, 2025 ...

