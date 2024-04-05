Jelly Roll will be sporting a new smile at the CMT Music Awards on April 7

Jelly Roll NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 07: Jelly Roll attends the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI) (Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

Jelly Roll is rocking a new smile after undergoing major mouth reconstruction surgery!

In March, the country star’s wife, Bunnie Xo, documented his smile transformation, with a video of Jelly Roll under anesthesia in order to make the extensive procedure a little more bearable.

Jelly Roll sat in the dentist’s chair at least three times getting all of his work done, but the results speak for themselves.

We’ll be able to see Jelly Roll rock his new pearly whites during the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7 at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+.