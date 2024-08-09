LISTEN: Josh Turner talks with Cait about his upcoming Tulsa concert and album!

Visit Josh at Cracker Barrel in Tulsa on Thursday, August 15!

JOSH TURNER, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26 with Grace Tyler at Floore’s!

Josh Turner - October 26, 2024

By Caitlin Fisher

Josh Turner is making his way to the Hard Rock Live on Thursday, August 15 for his Greatest Hits Tour and Cait took time to talk with Josh about the show as well as his new album, This Country Music Thing, which is coming out the next day, August 16!

As mentioned in the interview, Josh will be visiting with fans at Cracker Barrel off I-44 and 31st Street in Tulsa the morning before his show, August 15 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. to promote his new album and sign autographs.

Don’t miss your chance to attend this show by entering to win a meet and greet with Josh or a Hard Rock Experience for the night!

