Moulin Rouge! the Musical! at the PAC 2024

The Tulsa Performing Arts Center is proud to announce that Moulin Rouge! the Musical! is coming to Tulsa! Adapted from the 2001 movie, the show brings the film to life onstage, remixing it in a new musical mash up extravaganza. This musical a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and above all, love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical! also has a Tony Award winning production team including Justin Levine and Sonya Tayeh, to truly emphasize that this show is more than a musical, but rather a state of mind. This musical will have showtimes from August 6th-18th, and is suitable for the entire family. For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

