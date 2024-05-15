See Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba in new trailer for 'Wicked'

A new trailer for the movie version of Wicked has arrived.

The new look at the Jon M. Chu-directed film, starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, was released Wednesday.

"Are people born wicked? Or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?" a voice-over says at the beginning of the trailer.

We then see the evolution of Elphaba and Glinda's relationship as classmates at Shiz University, where they're taught by Michelle Yeoh's Madame Morrible and have an initially contentious relationship. We also see them traveling to the Emerald City to meet the Wizard of Oz, played by Jeff Goldblum, who apparently has big plans for Elphaba.

Extended snippets of some of the Broadway musical's most famous songs, "Popular" and "Defying Gravity," can also be heard.

The cast of the star-studded film also includes Ethan Slater as Boq and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, as well as Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James and Keala Settle.

Wicked: Part One will be released in theaters on November 27. Wicked: Part Two will arrive one year later on November 26, 2025.

