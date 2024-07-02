Tee Pee Drive-In Hosting First Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest!

A common entrée served on July 4 are hotdogs so why not have as many as you want this year with the Tee Pee Drive-In’s First Annual Hotdog Eating Contest!

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the contest starting at 7 p.m. but be sure to stick around for more fun afterwards with a small firework show at 8:50 p.m. followed by an advanced screening of the new Despicable Me 4 movie!

Tickets to enter this year’s Hotdog Eating Competition are $25 and include your movie ticket for Despicable Me 4 afterwards.

The winner of the competition will be walking away with not only bragging rights but also a Tee Pee Drive-In t-shirt and a one-night stay at the Tee Pee’s Spartan Airbnb.