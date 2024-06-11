'The Boys' will end with season 5, showrunner reveals

Amazon's Emmy-nominated skewed superhero series The Boys will end with its fifth season, showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke just spilled on social media.

The news comes just two days before the series' fourth season has its three-episode debut on Prime Video.

"Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season!" Kripke said, noting it was always his plan for that to be the case. "I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought."

Vought is the all-owning media conglomerate from the series.

"Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax," he said, noting, "the end has begun!"

The producer added a photo of a page from the fourth season's finale, with everything but "Fade In" redacted.

On that note of secrecy, Jeffrey Dean Morgan appears in a new social media promo for The Boys' fourth season, his first.

The Walking Dead veteran previously worked with Kripke on Supernatural, and in the tease, he mentions his character — whose name is bleeped out — is "old buddies" with Karl Urban's Billy Butcher.

However, where they met, what they did in the past and what they do in the forthcoming season is also bleeped out as Morgan talks about it.

The actor then realizes everything he's saying is being redacted, and he follows up with the not-censored, "Are you f****** joking? Can I at least tell them that me and Butcher" — only to cut off by more bleeps.

"Fine. Here's what I'll tell you," he relents. "The Boys season 4 is going to be f****** insane. And I can promise you this, you are not f****** ready for it."

