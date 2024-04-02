Tulsa Drillers introduce new food for the 2024 season

The Tulsa Drillers kick off their 2024 season on April 9 and with that comes new, delicious food to keep your eye out for while at the ballpark!

Perfect for families, there’s the Boomtown Coney which is a 1lb hotdog that you can customize with ketchup, mustard, and/or onions. The Coney comes with 3lbs of their signature fries.

If you want to really spice things up for the family, you can get the Boomtown Chili Cheese Coney, which is a 1lb Frank hotdog topped with 1lb of Frank’s Texas Chili, 1lb of cheese and onions. You’ll also receive 3lbs of french fries with your order.

A favorite among the media day taste test was the Fiesta Dog which is basically nachos shoved into a smoked sausage. From what could be deciphered, there’s black beans, cheddar cheese, onions and green peppers in the sausage dog but you’ll have to try it for yourself to get the full taste palette.

Of course, you can still pick up those classic ballpark foods like a pretzel, regular hot dog or corn dog but consider trying the new street corn too at Taco Taqueria!

Keeping with the fan favorites, the street fries and catfish have returned to menus as well as vegan hot dogs.

If you’re wanting something sweet, you have to try a Fudge Puppy which is a waffle on a stick, coated in chocolate and your choice of topping from options like sprinkles, Snickers, Butterfingers and more!

If you’re wanting something sweet but also want something to cool you off, the Drillers have partnered with Sweet and Boozy to bring fans alcohol infused ice cream down on Sweet Street in ONEOK Field! There will be four flavors to choose from with unlimited toppings and whipped cream.

Along with lots of delicious new food to try, there’s some awesome fan giveaways to be on the lookout for this season like the T-Town Clowns weekend hat giveaway with the original T-Town team on the hat bill!

This season is bringing more fireworks, fun giveaways and food galore so make sure to get your ticket(s) to all the fun kicking off on Tuesday, April 9 with the first set of postgame fireworks, an opening night Little League parade, and a 2024 schedule magnet upon exiting the game!