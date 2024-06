2023 CMT Music Awards – Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: In this image released on April 02, Carrie Underwood performs onstage for the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

Carrie Underwood slayed the rain at the Carolina Music Festival this weekend, belting out her tunes, vowing “we won’t let a little rain stop us!” As she left the slippery stage, she took a tumble, but is fine!

Check out “Before He Cheats” in the driving rain!