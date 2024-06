58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Kane Brown performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Kane Brown was in the middle of performing his hit, “I Can Feel It,” in Atlanta over the weekend when he spotted someone giving him the bird from the crowd. Without skipping a beat, Kane calls the man out saying “I’m gonna beat his a**.” The man was later kicked out by security.