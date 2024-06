Home Depot Gift Cards for Father's Day SAN RAFAEL, CA - JUNE 15: A Home Depot customer walks by a display of Father's Day gift cards at a Home Depot store on June 15, 2006 in San Rafael, California. Retail outlets are promoting Father's day gift buying in hopes that the holiday will become more profitable for businesses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

If you are at a loss as to what to get Dad for Father’s Day this Sunday, I hope this helps!

According to a poll from (CardSnacks), The number one thing Dad wants is, Gift Cards! My Dad always asks for an Amazon Gift Card!

Other things that made the list - Food related, concert tickets, clothes, and something drink related.

The one thing Dad does not WANT - Some sort of tribute on social media! My Dad isn’t even on social media!