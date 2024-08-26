Where’s Timmy at this week?!

Timmy the Duck with Mama Duck

By Chase Thompson

It’s almost time for the Big Dam Party this Labor Day weekend as Tulsa celebrates the opening of Zink Lake on the Arkansas River! Timmy (the 10 ft. inflatable duck) is still roaming Tulsa this week and would love to meet you ahead of the party! 🦆

Here’s where you can take the kids to see him:

Tues. 8/27 -- Home2 Suites by Hilton @ Tulsa Airport from 10a-1p & BOK Center from 4p-7p

Wed. 8/28 -- Schells @ Woodland Hills Mall from 3p-7p

Thur. 8/29 -- Tulsa Expo Square @ Golden Driller from 8a-11a & Philbrook Museum of Art from 3p-6p

After that, Timmy heads to Gathering Place for Labor Day weekend! 🌊

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!