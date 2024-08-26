Where’s Timmy at this week?!

It’s almost time for the Big Dam Party this Labor Day weekend as Tulsa celebrates the opening of Zink Lake on the Arkansas River! Timmy (the 10 ft. inflatable duck) is still roaming Tulsa this week and would love to meet you ahead of the party! 🦆

Here’s where you can take the kids to see him:

Tues. 8/27 -- Home2 Suites by Hilton @ Tulsa Airport from 10a-1p & BOK Center from 4p-7p

Wed. 8/28 -- Schells @ Woodland Hills Mall from 3p-7p

Thur. 8/29 -- Tulsa Expo Square @ Golden Driller from 8a-11a & Philbrook Museum of Art from 3p-6p

After that, Timmy heads to Gathering Place for Labor Day weekend! 🌊