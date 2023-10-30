Join K95.5 in the 2nd Annual Christmas for the Troops

K95.5 is turning its thoughts overseas this holiday season as we honor the brave men and women serving abroad and away from family and friends during this festive time. We are teaming up with the Broken Arrow Blue Star Mothers to collect items to include in care packages to be sent to servicemen and women around the world. The unrest overseas means more servicemen and women are being deployed and those that are already deployed are having their orders extended through the holidays. Now is the time for K95.5 Green Country listeners to step up and show its support.

Ways to donate:

Online:

Venmo - @BABSMOK5 Cash App - $BABSMOK5

Paypal – BABluestars@yahoo.com

Amazon Wish List - click here

In Person:

We will have a list of drop off locations coming soon!

Next time you are at the store, please consider grabbing one of the items on the Broken Arrow Blue Star Mothers packing list below:

Pasta – canned, pop top, ready to eat

Soup – canned, pop top, ready to eat

Tuna – chicken or salmon pouches

Squeeze fruit (small package)

Beef jerky – individual packages

Granola/Breakfast bars

Cracker sandwiches

Pop Tarts Fruit snacks

Ramen noodles – packets, not bowls

Fast food sauce/spice packets

Salt/pepper packets

Sunflower seeds/trail mix – individual packages

Coffee – individual serving, but not K cups

Bigelow Tea – individually wrapped

Hot chocolate – individual packets

Powdered drink mixes – individual packets

Electrolyte Drink Mixes - individual packets

Spiced apple cider – individual packets

Non Chocolate Candy – individually wrapped

Sugar/Sweetener/Creamer – individual packets

Baby wipes, unscented – 80 count or smaller

Foot powder, travel size

Eye drops, small size

Chap stick

Dental floss Toothpaste, travel size

Shampoo/condition, travel size

Disposable razors

Toilet paper

Tylenol/Advil/Aleve/Equate– small bottle

Cough drops

Band-Aids

AA batteries

Ziplock bags - snack, sandwich, gallon

Pens/ mechanical pencils

Notebook paper

Stick deodorant/antiperspirant - travel size

Magazines Puzzle books

Deck of cards/card games

Blank birthday cards

Last year K95.5 listeners collected enough items to send more than 2,000 boxes to Oklahoma military personnel overseas. Our goal is to double it in 2023.

Thank you in advance for helping us send some Green Country love to our men and women overseas.

©2023 Cox Media Group