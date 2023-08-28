Win Tickets To See Zach Bryan At The BOK Center

Zach Bryan "The Quittin Time Tour"

Zach Bryan is coming back to the BOK Center this December for back-to-back shows with his The Quittin Time Tour. You can catch Oolagah’s own live in Tulsa at his shows on Friday, December 13th, and Saturday, December 14th, 2024.

K95.5 wants to send you there to see him live. Enter your information below to get registered for the contest.

Good luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins August 28, 2023, and ends December 7, 2023 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.