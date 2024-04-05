View The Nominees For The 2024 CMT Music Awards

The 2024 CMT Music Awards are hosted by Kelsea Ballerini this year and take place in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 7th at 8/7C on CBS-TV and Paramount Plus.
Check out all of the nominees for this year’s awards below.
Vote Now For The Video Of The Year
View This Year’s Nominees
Video Of The Year
- Ashley McBryde - Light On In The Kitchen
- Cody Johnson - The Painter
- HARDY - Truck Bed
- Jelly Roll - Need A Favor
- Kelsea Ballerini - If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)
- Lainey Wilson - Watermelon Moonshine
Female Video Of The Year
- Ashley McBryde - Light On In The Kitchen
- Gabby Barrett - Glory Days
- Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
- Kelsea Ballerini - Penthouse
- Lainey Wilson - Watermelon Moonshine
- Megan Moroney - I’m Not Pretty
- Reba McEntire - Seven Minutes In Heaven
Male Video Of The Year
- Bailey Zimmerman - Religiously
- Cody Johnson - The Painter
- HARDY - Truck Bed
- Jelly Roll - Need A Favor
- Jordan Davis - Next Thing You Know
- Luke Combs - Fast Car (Official Live Video)
- Morgan Wallen - Last Night (One Record At A Time Sessions)
Duo/Group Video Of The Year
- Brothers Osborne - Nobody’s Nobody
- Dan + Shay - Save Me The Trouble
- Old Dominion - Memory Lane
- Parmalee - Girl In Mine
- The War And Treaty - Have You A Heart
- Tigirlily Gold - Shoot Tequila
Collaborative Video Of The Year
- Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton - We Don’t Fight Anymore
- Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel - That’s Why We Fight
- Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan - Cowboys And Plowboys
- Justin Moore & Priscilla Block - You, Me, And Whiskey
- Lukas Nelson + Promise Of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson - More Than Friends
- Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown - Nothing Compares To You
- Old Dominion & Megan Moroney - Can’t Break Up Now
Breakthrough Female Video Of The Year
- Anne Wilson - Rain In The Rearview
- Ashley Cooke - your place
- Brittney Spencer - Bigger Than The Song
- Tigirlily Gold - Shoot Tequila
Breakthrough Male Video Of The Year
- Chayce Beckham - 23
- Tyler Childers - In Your Love
- Warren Zeiders - Pretty Little Poison
- Zach Bryan - Oklahoma Smokeshow
CMT Performance Of The Year
- Amber Riley - R.E.S.P.E.C.T (from CMT Smashing Glass)
- Bret Michaels & Chris Janson - Nothing But A Good Time (from CMT Crossroads)
- Carrie Underwood - Hate My Heart (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
- Cody Johnson - Human (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
- Dierks Bentley - Drunk On A Plane (from CMT Storytellers)
- Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - Thinking ‘Bout You (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
- Hozier & Maren Morris - Take Me To Church (from CMT Crossroads)
- Jelly Roll - Need A Favor (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
- Kelsea Ballerini - If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too) (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
- The War And Treaty - On My Own (from CMT Smashing Glass)
CMT Digital-First Performance Of The Year
- Chase Rice - Goodnight Nancy (from CMT Studio Sessions)
- Dylan Scott - Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover) (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)
- Megan Moroney - I’m Not Pretty (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)
- Nate Smith - Whiskey On You (from CMT Studio Sessions)
- Scotty McCreery - It Matters To Her (from CMT Stages)
- Stephen Wilson Jr. - Year To Be Young 1994 (from CMT Studio Sessions)
- The Castellows - I Know It Will Never End (from CMT Studio Sessions)
