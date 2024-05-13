Win Front Row Tickets to Jo Dee Messina

Jo Dee Messina at Osage Casino

Jo Dee Messina is coming to the Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino on Saturday, September 28th and K95.5 wants to send you a guest to see her in the FRONT ROW.  That’s right – best seats in the house!

Enter your information below to get registered for the contest.

Good luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins May 12, 2024, and ends September 24, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

