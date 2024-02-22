Win a Tickets to See Luke Bryan in OKC

Luke Bryan at Paycom Center 2024

Luke Bryan is coming to the Paycom Center on Thursday, August 22nd as part of his Mind of Country Boy Tour. Bryan is bringing some famous friends with him. George Birge, Chayce Beckham and Larry Fleet will also be taking the stage in Oklahoma City that night and K95.5 wants to send you and a friend to the show.

