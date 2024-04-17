Win VIP Tickets to the Born and Raised Festival

Born and Raised 2024

The Born and Raised Festival is returning to Pryor, Oklahoma this fall and K95.5 wants to send you and a guest to catch all of the live music in person. This outdoor concert will be the weekend of September 13 – 15th and will feature a number of bands on several stages. K95.5 is giving away a pair of VIP Silver Outlaw tickets.

This prize includes the following:

Access to Born and Raised Meadow festival grounds, including The Barn, Neon Moon Stages and a reserved seat in sections A, B, C or D at the Big Sky Stage

Admission to the Thursday pre-party

VIP parking

A dedicated VIP festival entrance

Access to the Red River Saloon where fans can enjoy complimentary food, water and soft drinks in an air-conditioned tent and access to The Station

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins April 17, 2024, and ends September 5, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.