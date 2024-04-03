CMT Music Awards: Jason Aldean to perform; Carly, Cody, Megan + more tapped as presenters

More of your favorite stars are headed to the 2024 CMT Music Awards.



Jason Aldean and up-and-comer Dasha have been added to the performer lineup. They join a slew of previously announced artists, which include Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Sam Hunt, Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, Cody Johnson, Old Dominion, Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum, Brittney Spencer, Little Big Town, Sugarland and host Kelsea Ballerini.

Additionally, the star-studded list of presenters has been announced. Among those on the bill are Cody, Carly Pearce, Megan, Jelly Roll, Parmalee, Mickey Guyton, Melissa Etheridge, Young Sheldon's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, CBS Mornings' Gayle King and Fire Country's Max Thieriot.

Voting for the coveted Video of the Year award is now underway at vote.cmt.com.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards airs live from Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

