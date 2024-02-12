Heartbreak inspires Nate Smith's "Bulletproof"

Nate Smith has dropped a new breakup song, "Bulletproof."

Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps and Ashley Gorley penned the track, and it's one that Nate says he relates to even though he didn't write it.

"I’ve tried to outrun the pain of a heartbreak in so many different ways. And I feel like the only thing that can really get you through it is time. And just doing that self-care, that self-healing, and stuff so," says Nate. "That’s kinda what the song is about. Trying everything you can to outrun the pain of a heartbreak, but you can’t do it."

"Bulletproof" will serve as the follow-up single to Nate's latest #1 hits "World on Fire" and "Whiskey on You." It's also the first preview of his as-yet-untitled sophomore album.

Nate's currently on his World on Fire Tour with upcoming stops in Los Angeles, Bakersfield and Sacramento, California, on February 15, 16 and 17, respectively.

You can find tickets and a full list of dates at natesmithofficial.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.