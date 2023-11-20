Lainey, HARDY, Jason, Bailey + more headed to Tortuga Music Festival

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

The 2024 Tortuga Music Festival performance lineup has arrived.

Happening from April 5 to April 7 in Fort Lauderdale Beach, the artists featured on the star-studded bill include Lainey WilsonHARDYJason AldeanOld DominionBailey ZimmermanAshley McBrydeRussell DickersonWarren ZeidersParmaleeJackson DeanBrian Kelley and Priscilla Block.

Festival passes go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. ET. A presale for email and text subscribers will take place before that on an as-yet-unannounced date.

For presale signup, passes and the full list of performers, visit tortugamusicfestival.com.

