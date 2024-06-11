Customers, workers wrestle gun away from man at Tulsa dollar store

Family Dollar near Apache and Harvard in Tulsa (FOX23 News)

By Skyler Cooper

Tulsa police said a man was arrested after a gun was fired inside a north Tulsa Family Dollar Tuesday afternoon.

TPD said it happened near Apache and Harvard at about 2pm.

Police said a man went into the store and ended up firing a gun. According to police, customers wrestled the gun away from the man while employees and other customers held him down until police arrived.

FOX23 spoke to witnesses who said it all started when the suspect tried to steal from the store.

Officers said no one was injured.


