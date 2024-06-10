Driver arrested in crash that killed Barnsdall teen

Weston Lowe (Osage County Jail)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

BARNSDALL, Okla. — The driver involved in a crash that killed 15-year-old Tyson Townley was arrested and booked into Osage County Jail on Thursday.

Weston Lowe, the 36-year-old man who was driving the car when it crashed was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter, child endangerment by driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

OHP says the crash occurred just after 6 p.m. on May 4th, on County Road 2409, north of County Road 2383 in Osage County.

OHP says Townley was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP says a 21-year-old man was transported to the hospital to be treated and released. A 16-year-old girl is currently in critical condition.

A GoFundMe has been created for the family of Tyson Townley.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

